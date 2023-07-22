Transfer: Mbappe prepared to sit on bench for the season after PSG ultimatum, Auba joins Marseille

Mbappe prepared to sit on bench for the season after PSG ultimatum

Kylian Mbappe is prepared to sit out an entire season and leave Paris St-Germain on a free next summer after the club put him up for sale on Friday, according ti Sky Sports.

Mbappe was not included in the squad for PSG’s pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea, which departs on Saturday, with the club making it clear they only want players on the tour who are committed, want to be at the club and that no player is more important than the club. However, Mbappe’s immediate reaction to that decision is that he is ready to sit on the bench and not play at PSG until his contract runs out next summer.

Being France captain and with the Euros coming up next summer doesn’t alter his thinking. He is willing to dig his heels in and sacrifice a season and there is nothing PSG can do about it. He is ready to call their bluff and see who blinks first. Despite PSG’s tough stance, ultimately they will have to pay him his wages and bonus until he leaves for nothing next summer.

PSG are convinced Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, a move that is viewed as a huge betrayal after he said he would never leave for free.

Aubameyang joins Marseille

Mauricio Pochettino has continued his Chelsea clear-out with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completing his move to Marseille.

Marseille confirmed the signing of the 34-year-old Gabon international on Friday, which brings an end to his miserable time in west London. Aubameyang scored one goal in 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues and was left out of the squad for the Champions League knock-out stages by then boss Graham Potter in February.

Aubameyang has previous experience in Ligue 1 having played for St Etienne for two years from 2011 and 2013 as well as loan spells with Dijon, Lille and Monaco. The former Arsenal striker joined Chelsea on a two-year contract from Barcelona last September in a deal that saw Marcos Alonso move in the other direction.

But he struggled to settle following the departure of boss Thomas Tuchel and it became increasingly evident that his stay at Stamford Bridge would not be a long one.

Aubameyang follows the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount out of the club this summer while Romelu Lukaku – who preceded Aubameyang in the club’s supposedly “cursed” number nine shirt – Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all absent from the club’s current pre-season tour of the United States.

Benfica defender Morato wants Fulham move

Benfica centre-back Morato has handed in a transfer request amid interest from Fulham. The 22-year-old, who has three years left on his current Benfica deal, wants to move to Craven Cottage. Benfica are holding out for €25million for the player, who has made 50 appearances and scored two goals since making his first-team debut in 2019.

