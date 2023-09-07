Transfer: Mbappe ‘open to Liverpool move’; Bayern Munich plotting move for Jadon Sancho

Mbappe ‘open to Liverpool move’

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly open to a move to Liverpool once he leaves PSG. According to L’Equipe, the superstar could make the move to Merseyside in 2024 when his contract expires with the Parisians. He is said to be a big fan of the club and Jurgen Klopp with the German boss also a huge fan of his. However Mbappe has been long linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are certainly still considered his most likely destination next summer.

Bayern Munich plotting January move for Jadon Sancho

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s fringe star Jadon Sancho and could make a move for him in January. According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are lining up a cut-price January transfer swoop for Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho, with the Red Devils considering offloading the England international in January.

Gray nears Everton exit

Demarai Gray is set to finally complete a move away from Everton. The winger had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer but a deal could not be agreed before the end of August. However, with the Saudi window not closing until Thursday, Gray is expected to sign for Al-Ettifaq. Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal is now at an advanced stage with the clubs close to an agreement. Gray is set to sign a four-year deal with Al-Ettifaq once the transfer is finalised.

