Transfer: Mbappe offered 10-year contract worth £865m by PSG; Man Utd hold talks for Amrabat

Mbappe offered massive 10-year contract worth €1bn by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have made a staggering contract offer to Kylian Mbappe worth €1 billion (£865m/$1.1bn). Defensa Central reports that PSG have made an unbelievable offer to Mbappe, with a 10-year contract on the table worth €1bn. It would tie Mbappe to the club until the age of 34 and essentially operate as a lifetime deal. It would also be the most lucrative sports contract in history.

United hold Amrabat talks

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. The Morocco international has been informed that he is able to explore an exit this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Serie A side. Fiorentina are set to demand £25.9million for the services of the midfielder and have received enquiries from Liverpool and West Ham, as well as United. Amrabat is aware that the Red Devils want to offload several of their fringe stars before talks accelerate, though the player also wants clarity on his future by Monday.

Khadra leaving Brighton

Brighton winger Reda Khadra has joined French side Reims for an undisclosed fee. Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “This is great move for all parties, but most of all Reda as it gives him the opportunity of regular football. “We would like to thank him for his time here with us and wish him well for the future.”

