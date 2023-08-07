Transfer: Mbappe housing hunting in Madrid; Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move

Mbappe housing hunting in Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly house hunting in Madrid in anticipation of a dream move to the Spanish capital this summer. It was initially thought that Real Madrid would opt to sign Mbappe on a free next year once his contract at PSG is up but reports in France suggest the La Liga side are preparing to make an offer for the Frenchman before the transfer window shuts at the start of September. According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Los Blancos intend to bid for the player by August 15 though they will have to fork out a lot of money to get the deal done. PSG reportedly want at least £172million for their star striker, who has informed club executives that he will not extend his stay at Parc des Princes past the end of next summer.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is prepared to wait in order to seal his transfer to the Red Devils from Fiorentina. That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, after United were originally unable to meet the Serie A club’s asking price amid their own financial concerns. United likely need to offload both Donny van de Beek and Fred in order to reach Fiorentina’s £26million valuation of the Moroccan. However, United are not under pressure to sell the pair swiftly as Amrabat is ready to bide his time to make a move happen.

SOURCE: Ben Jacobs

Adarabioyo ‘refuses to join’ Tottenham

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has refused to join Tottenham this summer despite the Cottagers trying to force through the deal. Spurs are in need of another centre-back this summer and have identified Adarabioyo as a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who is valued a £60m. But according to FootMercato, Adarabioyo has no interest in a move to north London. The French publication claim he has his heart set on joining Monaco instead.

SOURCE: FootMercato

