Transfer: Mason Greenwood desperate to stay Man United; Chelsea agree £38m deal for Axel Disasi

Greenwood desperate to stay

Mason Greenwood is ‘desperate to stay’ at Manchester United, reports claim. The Sun claims the forward has been encouraged to speak publicly and feels he has ‘learned so much’. United are said to be set to make a decision on Greenwood’s future before the start of the Premier League season. The club are carrying out their own investigation and he remains suspended.

SOURCE: The Sun

Chelsea agree £38m deal for Disasi

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £38million deal in principle with Monaco for defender Axel Disasi. The France international centre-back, who is also comfortable at right-back, is now set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge. The transfer has come totally out of the blue as the Blues continue to turn the screw in their pursuit of new recruits The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea have now tied up an agreement for Disasi with Monaco after pipping Manchester United and Newcastle to his signature.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Luton agree Palmer deal

Luton Town have agreed a £2.5million deal for West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer. Palmer, 26, has previously spelt time at Kenilworth Road per an emergency loan last year. And the shot-stopper could return on a permanent basis as Rob Edwards’ side continue to build ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

