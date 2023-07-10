Transfer: Manchester United Open to Offers for Amad Diallo, Pochettino Vows to Assist Dele Alli

Manchester United Open to Offers for Amad Diallo

Manchester United is said to be open to the idea of sending young attacker Amad on loan for the upcoming season to provide him with more playing time, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old recently returned to Old Trafford after spending the previous campaign on loan at Sunderland. While he will strive to earn the trust of manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season, it is unlikely that he will have significant opportunities for game time at the club this season.

Pochettino Vows to Assist Dele Alli

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his desire to have a conversation with midfielder Dele Alli in order to understand the challenges he has been facing in his career. Alli was once regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects during his time under Pochettino at Tottenham, scoring an impressive 22 goals in all competitions during the 2016-17 season. However, the 27-year-old has experienced a significant decline in recent years, appearing in just 23 Premier League matches since the summer of 2021. His unsuccessful loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas further aggravated his struggles. Pochettino hopes to provide support and gain insight into Alli’s situation.

Ivan Toney Hails Brentford’s Thomas Frank as One of the Best Managers

Ivan Toney, who is currently serving an eight-month ban for violating FA betting regulations, praised Brentford head coach Thomas Frank in an interview with Sky Sports at the British Grand Prix. Toney commended Frank for his ability to create a positive and nurturing environment for his players. He emphasized Frank’s capability to make every player feel valued and loved, whether they are starting, coming off the bench, or not even in the squad. Toney went on to describe Frank as one of the best managers he has had the privilege of playing under, attributing his loyalty and dedication to the coach’s influence.

Chelsea Considering Sale of Left Back Marc Cucurella

In a continued effort to reshape their squad, Chelsea is reportedly looking to sell left back Marc Cucurella, as reported by Football Transfers. The reigning Champions League winners have already made a number of significant player sales this summer, including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Additionally, N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have departed on free transfers, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has been released.

Politicos (

)