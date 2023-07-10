Transfer: Man Utd willing to pay £43m for Dusasi; Vlahovic open to leaving Juventus for Chelsea

Man United willing to pay £43m for Axel Disasi

Manchester United have held discussions with Axel Disasi’s representatives and the Monaco star ‘would be really excited’ to seal a switch to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. According to French media outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United have not been deterred from pursuing Disasi despite Monaco demanding a fee of £43million. The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to pay the entirety of the central defender’s price tag, while they have been handed a boost due to his desire to head to Old Trafford.

Vlahovic open to leaving Juventus for Chelsea

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is open to the prospect of leaving Juventus for Chelsea this summer, according to reports in Sky Sports. The Blues will face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for his signature.

Fofana edging towards Chelsea exit

Chelsea could allow another forward to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with David Datro Fofana set to pen a loan deal. According to Bild, the striker is set to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on loan until next summer. He joined Chelsea from Genk in January and he made four appearances for the club.

RSport (

)