Transfer: Man Utd weighing up Amrabat move, Liverpool agree £60m Lavia deal amid Chelsea interest

Man Utd weighing up Amrabat move

With Fred sold to Fenerbahce in a deal worth €15m and Donny van de Beek in talks over a move away from Old Trafford, Manchester United will assess if they can push on with a deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat or whether it will require further departures, according to Sky Sports.

The Morocco international wants to make the move and Fiorentina are aware of United’s interest. Manchester United have their valuation of the player, and will not overpay.

Amrabat is into the final year of his contract. Fiorentina do have the option to extend for a further year.

Liverpool agree £60m La deal amid Chelsea interest

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Southampton for Romeo La, Sky Sports understands. However, Chelsea are still pushing to sign La and have been close to an agreement with Saints late last week.

Sources have told Sky Sports that the total package agreed between Liverpool and Southampton last night is worth £60m.

Kepa to be unveiled by Real Madrid on Tuesday

Kepa will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday, after agreeing to a season long loan with the Spanish giants, Sky Sports confirmed. The Spain international joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Club and captained the side last season.

“The club wish him well for the season ahead in Madrid, where he will work with former Chelsea head coach Carlo Ancelotti,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Real Madrid play their second La Liga game on Saturday, against Almeria, where Kepa could make his debut.

Man City still pushing to sign Paqueta

Manchester City are still pushing to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to Fabrizio Romano. West Ham don’t want to sell the player but are aware of Paqueta’s desire to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international has maintained his professionalism and played against Bournemouth on Saturday.

West Ham are thought to value Paqueta in the region of £85m – and ideally would want a degree of certainty over a replacement if they allowed him to leave the London Stadium. City’s first verbal proposal is understood to have fallen well short of West Ham’s valuation.

