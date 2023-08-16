Transfer: Man Utd want to sign Pavard and Amrabat; Real Madrid offered chance to sign Lukaku

Man Utd want to sign Pavard and Amrabat

Manchester United want to sign Benjamin Pavard and Sofyan Amrabat, but will need to sell players first. Sky Sports reports that Erik ten Hag is keen on more reinforcements, but they are being held up by the difficulty of selling fringe players. Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has fallen through, Eric Bailly’s transfer to Al-Nassr has been put in doubt by Aymeric Laporte and others are at a standstill too.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Lukaku

Another one that nobody saw coming….

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Romelu Lukaku by his agent as the striker continues to be in limbo. Could Los Blancos do Chelsea another favour this summer after taking Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan?

SOURCE: Football London

Zaniolo set for Villa medical

Aston Villa target Nicolo Zaniolo is undergoing a medical ahead of a move from Galatasaray, according to Sky Sports. Villa have moved quickly after losing Emi Buendia to a long-term injury. Galatasray are already making their own preparations for the Italian’s exit, with Hakim Ziyech set to join.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

