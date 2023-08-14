Transfer: Man Utd told to pay £50m for Onana; Chelsea close to agreeing terms with £45m Olise

Man Utd told to pay £50m for Onana

Manchester United could welcome two Onanas before the end of the summer. Andre Onana is already through the door after completing a £47m move from Inter Milan. Now, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Amadou Onana. Erik ten Hag wants the 21-year-old to bring physicality to his midfield at Old Trafford. But having signed him from Lille for £33m only last summer, the Toffees want at least £50m to let him go, according to The Guardian.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Chelsea close to agreeing terms with £45m Olise

Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as their spending splurge looks set to continue. Chelsea hope to secure a £45 million ($57m) deal for the Crystal Palace attacker and now almost have things sorted on the player side, according to the Evening Standard. Manchester City have also been linked with the Frenchman this summer.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Spurs use Kane cash on £25m starlet

Tottenham will test the waters with a concrete bid for Gift Orban before the transfer deadline, according to reports. Spurs may need the Nigerian to shoulder some of the goals burden left by Harry Kane after he completed a £100m transfer to Bayern Munich on Saturday. According to the Evening Standard, a bid for Gent striker Orban is in the pipeline but manager Ange Postecoglou may have to wait for several departures before the club can make their move. The Belgian club believe they can fetch more than £25m by cashing in and Spurs have plenty of money to spend after selling Kane.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

