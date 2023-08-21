Transfer: Man Utd to make bid for Amrabat; Man United and Liverpool set to battle for Gravenberch

United to make Amrabat bid soon

Manchester United’s initial offer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is set to arrive within 48 hours. That’s according to Italian outlet La Nazione, who claim that the Red Devils were hoping to receive a discount on the Moroccan but may be unable to continue waiting. Liverpool still hold an interest in Amrabat, who is expected to cost in the region of £25million this summer, as United had hoped to offload more fringe players before moving for the 27-year-old.

SOURCE: La Nazione

Man United and Liverpool set to battle for Gravenberch

Manchester United and Liverpool are both set to battle once again for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The two rivals have both tabled contract offers for the Netherlands international, though no bid has been sent to the Bundesliga champions. The Mirror claim that Bayern would prefer to send Gravenberch out on loan this season instead of a permanent sale as they rate him highly. Whether either team would be able to negotiate an option to buy during the loan remains to be seen, as they go head-to-head for the young midfielder.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Everton agree Adams deal

Everton have just fallen to a heavy four-goal loss to Aston Villa, and desperately need signings. They are closing in on a deal for Southampton’s Che Adams, report the Telegraph, with a £15million deal agreed for the striker who netted in the Saints win over Plymouth this weekend in the Championship.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

ASport (

)