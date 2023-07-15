Transfer: Man Utd to complete £43m signing of Onana; Chelsea The Only Club In Talks For Caicedo

Man United to sign Andre Onana

Manchester United have made a breakthrough in talks to sign Andre Onana! La Gazzetta dello Sport report on a deal being struck over the goalkeeper’s transfer with Inter Milan, with the fee set at an initial £43m plus add-ons. An announcement is expected tomorrow.

Chelsea The Only Club In Talks For Caicedo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain the only club in talks to sign Brighton top player Moisés Caicedo. Fabrizio Romano also reports that the Blues are also the only club to agree on personal terms with Caicedo at this stage. Reports states that Chelsea are still in negotiations for the top player.

Mendy cleared of one count of attempted rape and second charge of rape

Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of attempted rape and a second charge of rape. The 28-year-old French footballer was acquitted by a jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court following a retrial.

