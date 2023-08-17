Transfer: Man Utd target, Amrabat close to joining Liverpool; Arsenal eyeing Walker-Peters

Man Utd target Amrabat close to joining Liverpool

Manchester United may be set to miss out on signing Sofyan Amrabat with Dutch media reporting the midfielder is close to joining Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side have missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo La after a humiliating transfer saga and Dutch outlet AD now report they’ve moved their focus on to Amrabat. The report goes as far to say that a deal is being ‘finalised in the coming days’.

SOURCE: AD

Arsenal: Gunners eyeing Kyle Walker-Peters

Arsenal are now considering a move for Kyle Walker-Peters and a whole host of other right-backs as a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is set to spend some time on the sidelines… As such, Arteta may be forced to bring in a replacement during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, and The Express have now outlined a number of potential options. Joao Cancelo could be targeted, but Manchester City may be unwilling to negotiate with a direct rival, so Arsenal could instead consider some low-cost alternatives, including Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, who is also wanted by Fulham and Juventus. Walker-Peters is also name-checked as a potential target for the Gunners, having previously been tracked by the club’s scouts, and he could be available for a cut-price fee, following Southampton’s relegation from the top flight.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Bailly free to leave

Manchester United have agreed to release Eric Bailly from his contract if he seals a move elsewhere, reportsclaim. According to RMC Sport, Bailly has an agreement to leave Old Trafford amid interest from Fulham and in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. But he has rejected the chance to join Besiktas. Bailly joined in a £30m deal in 2016 but has endured an injury-stricken time at United and isn’t in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

