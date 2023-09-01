Transfer: Man Utd struggling to offload Greenwood; Arsenal make contact over deal for Cancelo

Man Utd struggling to offload Greenwood

Manchester United are struggling to offload Mason Greenwood before the transfer deadline, after deciding against reintegrating him to the squad. The Manchester Evening have claimed that there is little interest from Saudi Arabia and despite fielding several enquiries, clubs have been reluctant to sign the 21-year-old. It seems unlikely that he will leave Old Trafford before tonight’s 11.00pm deadline, despite reported interest from Lazio and Getafe.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

Arsenal make contact over deal for Cancelo

Arsenal have contacted the representatives of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo as they look to complete a surprise deadline day deal, according to reports. The Gunners had expressed interest in Cancelo earlier in the window, but there has been little progress up to this stage. It had been anticipated that the Portugal international would join Barcelona, and reports claimed he was willing to take a pay cut in order to move to Camp Nou. That deal, however, is yet to go through, with Cancelo remaining a City player for now. According to journalist Hrach Khachatryan, the Gunners have contacted Cancelo’s representatives as they look to strike a deadline day deal. Khachatryan claims that Arsenal want to complete a loan move for the 29-year-old, who is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

SOURCE: Hrach Khachatryan

Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji joins Cheltenham along with Birmingham’s Josh Williams

Cheltenham have brought in two promising youngsters from higher division sides on loan deals. The League One Robins have signed 20-year-old Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Birmingham right back Josh Williams, also 20. Butler-Oyedeji has twice been on the bench for Arsenal’s first-team and finished last season on loan at Accrington. Williams has made six starts for the Blues in the Championship.

SOURCE: BBC

