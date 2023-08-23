Transfer: Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood; Man Utd ready to agree terms to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood

Manchester United are struggling to find clubs willing to sign Mason Greenwood. Even clubs in the Saudi Pro League have got major reservations about signing Greenwood because of the public backlash surrounding any potential deal. Saudi Arabia has been under the spotlight over human rights and the treatment of women and clubs are wary about how a move for Greenwood would be perceived as football tries to gain credibility and respect in the country.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Man Utd ready to agree terms to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Both United and Liverpool are making serious efforts to sign Ryan Gravenberch. A report in the Mirror suggests the north-west giants are ready to agree terms with the Dutchman and have accordingly submitted contract offers to the player. The Bavarians, however, have so far shown reluctance to part ways with the talented box-to-box midfielder. German reports suggest it would take as much as £30m for Bayern to consider his departure. The English outlet expects a loan move to be the most likely outcome of this saga.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Veiga not joining Napoli

Gabri Veiga’s proposed move from Celta Vigo to Napoli has collapsed, according to a report in Sky Sports. A deal worth €30million plus €6m in add-ons had been struck and while the player was all set to travel to Italy, the deal is now said to have collapsed.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

