Transfer: Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood; Arsenal keen on £100m Ferguson move

Man Utd struggling to find new club for Greenwood

Manchester United are struggling to find clubs willing to sign Mason Greenwood. Even clubs in the Saudi Pro League have got major reservations about signing Greenwood because of the public backlash surrounding any potential deal. Saudi Arabia has been under the spotlight over human rights and the treatment of women and clubs are wary about how a move for Greenwood would be perceived as football tries to gain credibility and respect in the country.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Arsenal keen on £100m Evan Ferguson move

Arsenal have broken the £100m barrier on one player this summer and it seems they are prepared to do so again. This is a new age for the Gunners as they make a mark in the transfer market and, next summer, there is a big target in forward areas. Football Transfers claim Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is a target for next summer, with the Republic of Ireland international already carrying a £100m price tag.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

West Ham hand Arsenal useful windfall

Arsenal are set to receive a £1.7million windfall from West Ham after the Hammers completed the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart. The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the London Stadium and becomes their third major arrival of the summer. West Ham are set to pay Stuttgart £17m plus £2m in add-ons for the Greece international, who spent three years with the Bundesliga outfit, making 89 appearances in the process.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

