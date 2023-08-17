Transfer: Man Utd still discussing Amrabat deal, Ziyech completes medical ahead of Galatasaray move

Man Utd still discussing Amrabat deal

Manchester United are still discussing whether a deal for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina or another midfield option is possible – or whether there would have to be further departures in that position to accommodate a new arrival, according to Sky Sports .

Fred has left for Fenerbahce in a deal worth €15m, while Donny van de Beek is in talks over a potential departure. There is a possibility United’s incoming transfer business is done. The club have been conscious of complying with FFP rules in all their dealings in this window.

Ziyech completes medical ahead of Galatasaray move

Hakim Ziyech has completed his Galatasaray medical ahead of a potential move from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports. It’s understood the clubs have a broad agreement over the transfer but talks continue over how the deal will be structured.

Work remains to be done but there is willingness from all parties to get it done.

Punjabi wonderkid Raikhy lands at Leicester

FA Youth Cup winner and former Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy has joined Leicester City. Sky Sports exclusively revealed last month that Punjabi wonderkid Raikhy was set to decide upon his future, amid interest in his services from clubs across the divisions.

Arjan’s father Rav Raikhy told Sky Sports : “We’re all so proud to see Arjan sign for Leicester, who are of course former Premier League champions.

“It’s been a wonderful journey with Aston Villa, and as a family we’re grateful to everyone at the club and the amazing Villa fans for all of the support.

“Now, it’s time for the next chapter. It’s a really exciting move for Arjan and it gives kids the chance to dare to dream. The journey continues.”

Bayern’s pursuit of Ortega stalling

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is on the brink of collapse, reports Sky Sports in Germany. Manchester City are struggling to find a suitable replacement and do not want to lose the 30-year-old.

Bayern are keen to seal a deal before the start to the Bundesliga season and have given Ortega and City an ultimatum that the deal will fall through unless there is a swift resolution.

chelseaupdatez (

)