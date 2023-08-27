Transfer: Man Utd start talks over swap deal for Semedo; Coutinho agrees terms to join Al-Duhail

Man Utd start talks over ‘swap deal’ for Semedo

Manchester United have begun negotiations over a potential swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, according to reports. The Red Devils have brought in Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount so far this summer with Erik ten Hag’s side producing two poor performances in their opening two matches. However, Football Insider claim that Man Utd ‘have asked Wolves about a swap deal involving’ Wan-Bissaka and Portugal international Semedo.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Coutinho agrees terms on move to join Al-Duhail

Philippe Coutinho has agreed terms on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Duhail. But Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa are yet to green light an exit for the former Liverpool star. Coutinho was forced off with a hamstring injury in Villa’s 4-0 win over Everton last weekend. That has not put Al-Duhail off from doing a deal.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal duo set for exits

Arsenal duo Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney are both set for medicals ahead of moves away from Emirates Stadium. Balogun is closing in on a £38.5million move to Ligue 1 side Monaco, while Tierney is set to join La Liga side Real Sociedad on loan. Neither Balogun or Tierney have been in an Arsenal squad this season.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

