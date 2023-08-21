Transfer: Man Utd sign Jacob Carney on trial basis; Man Utd eyeing deal to sign Vlachodimos

Manchester United sign ex-Sunderland keeper Jacob Carney on a trial basis

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney could rejoin Manchester United after linking up with the Red Devils on a trial basis. The 22-year-old was released by the Black Cats when his contract came to an end over the summer. Carney came through the youth ranks at Manchester United but was released by the club in 2021 and was snapped up by Sunderland during the close season. But he made just one first-team appearance in his time at Sunderland, coincidentally against Manchester United U21s in an EFL Trophy group game in October 2021 which the Black Cats won 2-1.

SOURCE: Chronicle Live

Man Utd eyeing deal to sign Vlachodimos from Benfica

Manchester United have identified Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos as Andre Onana’s number 2, with Dean Henderson set to leave the club. The Red Devils are considering making a move for Benfica’s Vlachodimos whom they consider as a cover for first-choice custodian Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist also claims that Vlachodimos will replace Dean Henderson in the squad who is likely to leave the club for Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest in a permanent move.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Inter closing in on Pavard

Inter Milan are closing in on a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 27-year-old right-back reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United earlier this month. The Italian giants have offered Bayern £23.9million plus £4.3m in add-ons in exchange for the France international, with both team wanting to the deal to go through.

SOURCE: La Gazzetta dello Sport

RSport (

)