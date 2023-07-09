Transfer: Man Utd set to sign Onana for £50m; Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Marcos Llorente

Man United to sign Onana in £50m deal

Manchester United have won the battle to sign Andre Onana, reports claim. Erik ten Hag had identified the Inter Milan goalkeeper as his preferred long-term successor to David de Gea, whose departure from Old Trafford after 12 years was finally confirmed yesterday after months of speculation and a contract U-turn by the club. The Daily Mirror report that United made enquiries over both Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow and Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt, but Ten Hag only wanted Onana. The Cameroon international is now expected to complete his £50m move from Serie A to the Premier League in the coming days.

Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Marcos Llorente

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer. Manchester United and Liverpool are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in the ongoing summer transfer window. That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who add both Premier League outfits are willing to spend “large amounts of money” in the region of €60 million to prise the Spanish attacker from lDiego Simeone’s side.

Real’s Mbappe plan

Real Madrid will not pursue Kylian Mbappe this summer because they want to sign him for free next summer instead. The Independent reports that Real president Florentino Perez does not want to pay a penny for Mbappe, whose contract expires in 12 months’ time. The update comes after Mbappe was given an ultimatum: sign an extension or be sold now.

