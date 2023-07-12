SPORT

Transfer: Man Utd set for breakthrough in talks to sign Onana; Chelsea preparing offer for Cherki

Man Utd near Andre Onana breakthrough

Manchester United are set to make a breakthrough in talks over Andre Onana. Inter Milan have valued the goalkeeper at £51m throughout the summer but Sky Sports say a compromise is close. A deal could be sorted today with all parties wanting to reach an agreement before Onana’s return to Inter training on Thursday.

Chelsea set to bid for Lyon wonderkid

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rayan Cherki, according to ESPN. The Lyon youngster was subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in January and his club’s perilous financial situation could lead to him leaving this summer.

PSG ready Kane bid

RMC Sport reports that PSG have made Harry Kane their ideal target and are ready to offer up €100m. Should they fail in their pursuit they’ve identified Dusan Vlahović as an alternative.

Barcelona sign Roque

Barcelona have completed the signing of Vitor Roque. The Brazilian is expected to sign a contract until 2031.

