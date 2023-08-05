Transfer: Man Utd reduce asking price for Maguire; Sanchez agrees seven-year deal with Chelsea

Man Utd reduce asking price for Maguire

Manchester United have reduced their asking fee for defender Harry Maguire amid interest from West Ham United and Everton According to the Independent (h/t Manchester Evening ), Manchester United have valued defender Harry Maguire following interest from West Ham United and Everton. United have slashed the valuation of the player to £ 30m in a bid to attract clubs to move forward with their interest.

SOURCE: The Independent

Sanchez agrees seven-year deal with Chelsea

Robert Sanchez agrees seven-year Chelsea deal as medical passed Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has passed a medical at Chelsea and is set to sign for the club, sources have told Football Insider. The 25-year-old has penned a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge after the Blues agreed a fee for his services. Sanchez becomes Chelsea’s sixth signing of the summer window under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Londoners have already sealed deals for Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo and Diego Moreira.

SOURCE: Football Insider

James McClean: Wrexham sign Republic of Ireland midfielder from Wigan Athletic

Wrexham have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean for an undisclosed fee from Wigan Athletic. The 34-year-old, who this summer earned his 100th international cap, has signed a one-season contract with the option of an extension. McClean will not be available for Saturday’s League Two opener against MK Dons and will link up with the squad next week.

SOURCE: BBC

