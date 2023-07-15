Transfer: Man Utd ready to offer three players for Hojlund; Inter pull out of race to sign Lukaku

Man Utd ready to offer three players for Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer as many as three players along with a transfer fee to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, according to a report from Football Insider. The Red Devils are desperate to land the Danish forward this summer but Atalanta are determined to only accept cash for their star striker.

Inter pull out of race to sign Lukaku.

Inter Milan have pulled out of the Romelu Lukaku race due to the player negotiating with Juventus. It is reportedly over between Lukaku and Inter. Repprts also has it that Lukaku started to negotiate with Juventus as Inter were preparing to play the Champions League Final! Inter’s sporting director informed Lukaku now in a 30 second phone call that he is not in their plans anymore.

Man Utd reject Fred offer

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Galatasaray to sign midfielder Fred, claim the Daily Mail. The report states that Fred, who is entering the final year of his contract, is valued at £20m by United and has also attracted interest from Fulham and several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

