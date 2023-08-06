Transfer: Man Utd put £40 million price tag on McTominay; Barcelona to make loan attempt for Silva

United put £40 million price tag on McTominay

Man United have slapped a £40 million price tag on midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Football Insider. Aware of the funds the club have from the sale of Declan Rice, United are playing hard ball over their valuation.

Barcelona to make loan attempt for Bernardo Silva

FC Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Manchester City to try and sign their Portuguese superstar Bernardo Silva on loan as the Blaugrana cannot afford to make a permanent deal due to their financial constraints as per ARA Esports. The Primera Division winners are, however, ready to include an option to buy in 2024.

Chelsea defender could move before transfer window closes

Chelsea could offload young defender Trevoh Chalobah before the summer transfer window closes as they look bid to free up transfer funds. The 24-year-old play 25 Premier League matches last season and despite having a contract until 2028 his future is now uncertain. Chelsea have signed Axel Disasi from Monaco and Levi Colwill is also in contention for a spot in defence. The Mirror have reported that both West Ham and Everton are interested in Chalobah, while a loan move is also on the cards.

