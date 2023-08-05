Transfer: Man Utd preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni; Mbappe prefers to join Liverpool over Chelsea

Man United preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni

Manchester United are allegedly preparing an €80m offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Spanish outlet Sport in the last 48 hours regarding Tchouameni and a potential move to Old Trafford. It is claimed that Ten Hag has personally asked United officials to sign the midfielder over the coming weeks, with those in Manchester now preparing an offer ‘very similar’ to the one Real Madrid paid one year ago – a guaranteed fee of €80m (£69m).

SOURCE: The Faithful MUFC

Mbappe prefers to join Liverpool over Chelsea

Liverpool could get a helping hand from sponsors to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. Football Insider reckon the Frenchman would rather join Liverpool than Chelsea and a season-long loan deal is being mooted. The Reds would receive backing to pay his hefty salary although PSG currently want a permanent or loan-with-obligation deal.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Burnley consider Summerville move

Burnely are considering a move for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville. Vincent Kompany and Co have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options. And they are ready to switch their sights to Elland Road star Summerville, who has been linked with a move away following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

