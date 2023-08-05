Transfer: Man Utd preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni; Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Washington

Man United preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni

Manchester United are allegedly preparing an €80m offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Spanish outlet Sport in the last 48 hours regarding Tchouameni and a potential move to Old Trafford. It is claimed that Ten Hag has personally asked United officials to sign the midfielder over the coming weeks, with those in Manchester now preparing an offer ‘very similar’ to the one Real Madrid paid one year ago – a guaranteed fee of €80m (£69m).

SOURCE: The Faithful MUFC

Chelsea close on Washington

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Brazilian youngster Deivid Washington. Fabrizio Romano says personal terms are already agreed between Chelsea and the striker. While Brazilian outlet Globo claims the Blues have made an offer which could reach £17.2m with add-ons. Santos initially wanted up to £26m but could accept Chelsea’s latest proposal. Romano says Washington is likely to join French side Strasbourg on loan if a deal is completed.

SOURCE: BBC

Spurs sign Phillips from Blackburn

Spurs have announced the signing of Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers. The centre-back, who has played for England at under-17 and under-19 level, has signed a deal with the club that will run until 2028.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

