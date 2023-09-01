Transfer: Man Utd prepare improved bid for Amrabat, Reguilon set for Man United medical

Man Utd prepare improved bid for Amrabat

Manchester United are preparing an improved bid to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Italian journalist Enzo Bucchiani has told Violanews that United are working on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for £23m. And he adds that Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso had stated his willingness to accept a loan offer if it includes an option or obligation clause. United’s initial loan bid worth £2m was unsurprisingly rejected this week.

Reguilon set for Man United medical

Manchester United are pushing to completely a loan deal for Sergio Reguilon. The club have been keen to sign a left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently out injured, with Marc Cucurella seemingly the main target in recent days and Marcos Alonso also linked. However, The Athletic report that it is Spurs full-back Reguilon who now looks set to make the move to Old Trafford, with Tottenham granting permission for him to travel for a medical.

Abdul Fatawu: Leicester City sign Sporting Lisbon winger on loan

Leicester have signed Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon. The 19-year-old has been capped 14 time and came off the bench in Ghana’s final group stage game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fatawu joined Lisbon from Ghanaian side Dreams in 2022 and featured in their 1-1 Champions League draw at Tottenham.

