Transfer: Man Utd prepare £43m bid for Rasmus Hojlund; David de Gea rejects Inter Milan’s offer

United readying fresh Hojlund bid

Manchester United are reportedly set to improve their bid for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund to £43million, with add-ons also available in addition to that fee. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta are demanding a fee of £51m for their striker, with a further £8m add-ons also included in the deal. The Serie A side are keen to retain the services of the 20-year-old but would like the situation resolved swiftly if the higher powers at the club decide to green-light the sale, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini desperate to prepare for the upcoming season. Hojlund is said to be desperate to join United and has already agreed on personal teams with the Old Trafford outfit.

David de Gea rejects Inter Milan’s offer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has rejeted Inter’s offer to replace Andre Onana. The Milan club offered the goalkeeper a salary worth €5 million, according to reports by The Daily Record.

Mane heading to Saudi Arabia

Sadio Mane has agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr – with the Saudi club’s transfer embargo due to be lifted shortly. The Senegal international, 31, is poised to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr after a difficult campaign at Bayern Munich. Mane joined the Germans from Liverpool a year ago but has struggled to make an impression in Bavaria, scoring just seven Bundesliga goals.

