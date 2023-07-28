Transfer: Man Utd on the verge of signing Hojlund; Sadio Mane agrees deal to join Al-Nassr

United on verge of Hojlund deal

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after submitting a new written offer, according to Italian reports. A total package of £65million will be sent to the Serie A club in the coming hours, much closer to Atalanta’s valuation. Personal terms have already been agreed upon ahead of the move, as the 20-year-old has also spoken to Erik ten Hag about the role he will play at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Mane agrees deal to join Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane is set to sign for Al Nassr with Bayern Munich agreeing a €40million (£34m) sale. CBS Sports report that Mane will earn €40m season. He is now due to undergo a medical to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

SOURCE: CBS Sports

Bayern open Raya talks

Bayern Munich have started dialogue with Brentford over a deal for David Raya. The Bees goalkeeper is expected to leave the club this summer and Bayern are in the market for a new goalkeeper with Yann Sommer set to depart and Manuel Neuer still sidelined. And the German giants have now started talks over a deal for Raya, according to Sky Sports.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

