Transfer: Man Utd on the verge of signing Hojlund; Osimhen close to signing Napoli contract

United on verge of Hojlund deal

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after submitting a new written offer, according to Italian reports. A total package of £65million will be sent to the Serie A club in the coming hours, much closer to Atalanta’s valuation. Personal terms have already been agreed upon ahead of the move, as the 20-year-old has also spoken to Erik ten Hag about the role he will play at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Victor Osimhen close to signing new Napoli contract

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set to sign a new contract at Napoli, per Sky Italia. The club and the player are close to agreeing a deal that will tie the striker to the Serie A champions, despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

SOURCE: Sky Italia

Saints swoop for Awe

Southampton are poised to sign outgoing Arsenal youngster Zach Awe. The 19-year-old, whose contract at the Emirates expired this summer, will move for a compensation sum and will compete for a first-term role under new Saints head coach Russell Martin, according to The Telegraph.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

