This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United offered chance to sign Zaniolo

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo. Throughout the January transfer window, Zaniolo has been linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico having been at the club since 2018.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Newcastle set to beat Chelsea to Gordon signing

Newcastle are confident they can beat Chelsea to the signature of Everton winger Anthony Gordon before the transfer window shuts, according to The Telegraph. Both clubs had bids rejected for Gordon last summer and have since reignited their interest with Everton struggling. The report states the player is keen on a move to St. James’ Park and progress has been made in striking a deal.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Bournemouth ‘confident’ about Nicolas Jackson﻿

Bournemouth are now in ‘very advanced’ talks to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Cherries are reportedly close to completing the deal, which would see them beat Southampton to the 21-year- old’s signature. Jackson is capped at senior level for Senegal and has four goal contributions in 14 La Liga appearances this term.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

SportClub (

)