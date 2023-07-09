SPORT

Transfer: Man Utd offer Sancho to Tottenham; Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Marcos Llorente

Joner
Man Utd offer Sancho to Tottenham

Manchester United have offered Jadon Sancho to Tottenham Hotspur this summer Manchester United have apparently offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. This is according to the Independent, who say that there hasn’t been much feedback from Spurs yet about a possible move. Sancho signed for us from Borussia Dortmund. It was a long chase for Manchester United, who ultimately ended up agreeing on a massive £73million fee. But he wasn’t an Erik ten Hag signing. He came before the Dutchman.

Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Marcos Llorente

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer. Manchester United and Liverpool are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in the ongoing summer transfer window. That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who add both Premier League outfits are willing to spend “large amounts of money” in the region of €60 million to prise the Spanish attacker from lDiego Simeone’s side.

Duo extend Newcastle deals

Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have extended their contracts at Newcastle. Defender Dummett is the club’s longest serving player having made his first-team debut in 2013, while back-up goalkeeper Karius joined Newcastle in September 2022.

