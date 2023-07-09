Transfer: Man Utd offer Jadon Sancho to Tottenham; Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Man Utd offer Sancho to Tottenham

Manchester United have offered Jadon Sancho to Tottenham Hotspur this summer Manchester United have apparently offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. This is according to the Independent, who say that there hasn’t been much feedback from Spurs yet about a possible move. Sancho signed for us from Borussia Dortmund. It was a long chase for Manchester United, who ultimately ended up agreeing on a massive £73million fee. But he wasn’t an Erik ten Hag signing. He came before the Dutchman.

Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Chelsea have ‘opened talks with Arsenal ‘s Folarin Balogun’ as their search for a new centre forward continues. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign while on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 27 games. Born in New York, Balogun also ended the season by resolving his international future by becoming a senior international for USA and scoring his first goal against Canada last month. There is now a chance Balogun could stay in London, with Football Transfers reporting the Blues have entered talks with the striker.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Championship side Stoke City have re-signed midfielder Ben Pearson on a four-year contract from Bournemouth. The 28-year-old became a regular in Alex Neil’s side after initially joining on loan in January.

OFFICIAL: Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Cieran Slicker on a three-year deal. The League One side have picked up the Scotland Under-21 international for an undisclosed fee.

RSport (

)