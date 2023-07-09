SPORT

Transfer: Man Utd offer Jadon Sancho to Tottenham; Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 373 1 minute read

Man Utd offer Sancho to Tottenham

Manchester United have offered Jadon Sancho to Tottenham Hotspur this summer Manchester United have apparently offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. This is according to the Independent, who say that there hasn’t been much feedback from Spurs yet about a possible move. Sancho signed for us from Borussia Dortmund. It was a long chase for Manchester United, who ultimately ended up agreeing on a massive £73million fee. But he wasn’t an Erik ten Hag signing. He came before the Dutchman.

Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Chelsea have ‘opened talks with Arsenal ‘s Folarin Balogun’ as their search for a new centre forward continues. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign while on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 27 games. Born in New York, Balogun also ended the season by resolving his international future by becoming a senior international for USA and scoring his first goal against Canada last month. There is now a chance Balogun could stay in London, with Football Transfers reporting the Blues have entered talks with the striker.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Championship side Stoke City have re-signed midfielder Ben Pearson on a four-year contract from Bournemouth. The 28-year-old became a regular in Alex Neil’s side after initially joining on loan in January.

OFFICIAL: Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Cieran Slicker on a three-year deal. The League One side have picked up the Scotland Under-21 international for an undisclosed fee.

RSport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 373 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

5 Premier League Clubs That Suffered The Most Injuries In 2022-23

5 mins ago

MUN vs LEE: Manchester United Team News And Possible Lineup For The Club-Friendly Game On Wednesday

18 mins ago

USMNT Talent Brenden Aaronson Secures Loan Move to Union Berlin as Leeds United Deal Finalized

30 mins ago

Reactions as Delta State Police PRO shares throwback Photos of himself in 2009 and 2022.

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button