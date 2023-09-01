Transfer: Man Utd interested in Benfica youngster; Al-Ittihad to bid £118m for Salah

Man Utd interested in Benfica youngster

Manchester United have made Benfica aware of their interest in the Portuguese side’s teenage midfielder Joao Neves. The talented 18-year-old broke through into the first-team ranks of the Lisbon giants in the second half of last season. Neves has gone on to make 24 appearances for Benfica and has started three of the side’s four matches this campaign – including their Portuguese Super Cup clash against Porto.

Fiorentina ready to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd

Fiorentina are willing to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United but insist any deal includes an obligation to buy the Morocco midfielder at the end of the season. Fiorentina are understood to be open to loaning Amrabat but want a clause included in any deal that would obligate United to buy the 27-year-old next summer when his contract with the Italian club expires. A potential purchase fee of between €25 million (£22m) and €30m (£26m) is thought to have been discussed. Fiorentina do have an option to extend Amrabat’s contract by another year to June 2025.

Al-Ittihad to bid £118m for Salah

Al-Ittihad have not been put off by Jurgen Klopp’s firm stance on Mohamed Salah and are ready to offer Liverpool £118million for his services, according to the Daily Mail. Klopp has insisted Salah is not going anywhere, while Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa wrote on X earlier this month: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.” That has not deterred Al-Ittihad, who have reportedly received encouragment over Salah’s willingness to move to Saudi Arabia. They are now apparently ready to test Liverpool’s stance with a whopping bid.

Chelsea make offer for Moscardo

Chelsea have offered Corinthians €25m for 17-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, according to Brazilian outlet UOL. The deal proposed would see Moscardo remain with Corinthians until 2024.

A reminder that Chelsea’s new owners are set to break the £1bn spending mark with the deal for Cole Palmer after just three transfer windows. But they’re showing absolute no sign of slowing down. Remarkable.

Okilolonglife (

)