Transfer: Man Utd identify Branthwaite as Maguire replacement; Mohammed Kudus set to join Brighton

Man United identify Branthwaite as replacement for Maguire

Ten Hag could still be in the market for a defender in the final weeks of the window as well. Harry Maguire ’s future remains in limbo as he waits to discover whether he will remain with the club beyond September 1. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked as a potential target, should Maguire complete his expected exit. Branthwaite, 21, is fresh off the back of a brilliant loan spell with PSV and is highly rated across Europe.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Mohammed Kudus set to join Brighton

Brighton are closing in on signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax as the Premier League side reached an agreement in principle with the Dutch giants, according to The Athletic. The Seagulls are reportedly paying a fee in the region of €40million (£34.5m; $44m) which would make the player the club’s most expensive signing ever.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Kane transfer deadline ‘ignored’ by Levy as Bayern consider options

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has ignored Bayern Munich’s deadline to complete a deal for Harry Kane. The England captain is out of contract at the end of the season, with Bayern having emerged as the frontrunners to sign him in this summer’s window. But they are struggling to agree a fee with Spurs, after the Premier League side rejected two bids from the Bundesliga champions. Levy continues to value Kane at £100million, despite his deal rapidly coming to an end. Bayern are keen to bring Kane to Germany, with boss Thomas Tuchel making the striker his top target after Sadio Mane’s departure.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

