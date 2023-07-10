Transfer: Man Utd hold talks with €100m Kolo Muani; Chelsea offered Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal

Red Devils ‘have held Randal talks’

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Randal Kolo Muani – despite claims they’ve agreed terms with fellow strike sensation Rasmus Hojlund. Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport that United “had some contact in the last two weeks” to assess the situation over Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani. The France star, 24, is rated at around £85million (€100 million). Nonetheless, Atalanta’s Denmark ace Hojlund appears the likeliest to be first in. The Italians are pushing for a fee close to £50m, whereas it’s thought United have so far offered nearer £43m.

Chelsea offered Vlahovic-Lukaku swap

Dusan Vlahovic has been a major name furing the last few transfer windows. While it was Juventus who beat Arsenal to his signing in Janaury 2022, the Serbian international is expected to leave the Turin giants this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested and Juve have even offered the player in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Corriere dello Sport claim Chelsea can haveVlahovic for €25m (£21.4m) plus Lukaku. Is that a good deal?

Thiago hold talks with Galatasaray

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has held talks with Galatasaray. Fanatik in Turkey claims that multiple meetings have taken place as the Super Lig club gauge the Spaniard’s interest in a move. They claim that Gala vice-president Erden Timur has travelled to England and tabled a ‘very good offer’ to the 32-year-old.

