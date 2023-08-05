Transfer: Man Utd hold secret talks over deal for Amrabat; Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

‘Secret’ Amrabat talks

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘secret’ talks over a move for Sofyan Amrabat. Erik ten Hag wants to add the Fiorentina midfielder to his ranks and a deal could be getting closer. Italian outlet alfredopedulla.com says there has been contact between United and the Serie A side through intermediaries. Fiorentina first want to sell Gaetano Castrovilli and will then turn their attention to moving Amrabat on.

SOURCE: alfredopedulla.com

Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

Real Madrid are set to battle Chelsea for the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelotti is still in the market for a forward in case Kylian Mbappe doesn’t come to Madrid this summer. The signing of Joselu somewhat softened the blow of losing talisman Karim Benzema, but the higher-ups at the Santiago Bernabeu are prepared to target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Cadena SER.

SOURCE: Cadena SER

Aberdeen: Ylber Ramadani joins Lecce for undisclosed fee

Albania midfielder Ylber Ramadani has left Aberdeen to join Serie A side Lecce for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old arrived at Pittodrie last June from Hungarian side MTK Budapest and played a key role as the Dons finished third in the Premiership. He made 44 appearances, scoring once, as Aberdeen qualified for Europe.

SOURCE: BBC

