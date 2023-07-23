Transfer: Man Utd handed boost in Victor Osimhen chase; Arsenal and Chelsea join race for Disasi

Man United handed boost in Victor Osimhen chase

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been boosted in their respective pursuits of Victor Osimhen. The club future of the Nigerian striker remains uncertain after he fired Napoli to the Serie A title last term. The Scudetto holders want to keep Osimhen, though have previously admitted that he could be sold for the right price in this window. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport now claim that there has been no progress between Osimhen and Napoli over an extension to his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

SOURCE: Corriere dello Sport

Arsenal and Chelsea join hunt for United target

According to The Sun, both the Gunners and Mauricio Pochettino’s new club are weighing up a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Disasi has reportedly been on the radar of United this summer as an option to provide strength to their defence. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on an exit from the Ligue 1 club so as to further his career.

SOURCE: The Sun

Liverpool in La price talks

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Southampton over a final price for Romeo La. The 19-year-old has been linked with a host of top clubs this summer. Liverpool have already signed two midfielders in this window but two further impending exits have seen them enter the race for La. Fabrizio Romano claims the Reds are trying to understand a final price tag that Saints would accept. Southampton had initially valued the former Manchester City youngster at £50m.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

RSport (

)