Transfer: Man Utd given green light to sign Amrabat; Man Utd and Liverpool battle for Gravenberch

Man Utd given green light to complete deal for Amrabat

Manchester United have been given the green light to complete a deal for Sofyan Amrabat after Fiorentina chief Joe Barone insisted the Italian club will look to satisfy players who want to move on. Amrabat failed to make it on to the pitch for Fiorentina’s opening Serie A match of the season on Saturday as his team thrashed Genoa 4-1. Barone is quoted by Labaro Viola as explaining: “We are always ready for other entries and exits. If there’s someone who isn’t happy, we can satisfy him between now and the end of the transfer window.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

Man United and Liverpool set to battle for Gravenberch

Manchester United and Liverpool are both set to battle once again for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The two rivals have both tabled contract offers for the Netherlands international, though no bid has been sent to the Bundesliga champions. The Mirror claim that Bayern would prefer to send Gravenberch out on loan this season instead of a permanent sale as they rate him highly. Whether either team would be able to negotiate an option to buy during the loan remains to be seen, as they go head-to-head for the young midfielder.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Laporte edging towards Saudi move

Manchester City defender Aymeric Lapote is edging towards a move to Saudi Arabia. According to reports, he is on the verge of a £25m switch to Saudi Arabia, where he will join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. Man City have already bolstered their defence with the signing of Josko Gvardiol.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

