Transfer: Man Utd fail with approach for Ivan Perisic; Arsenal consider making bid for Guehi

Manchester United fail with approach for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have received a major setback in their pursuit of 34-year-old Tottenham Hotspur utility man Ivan Perisic. According to a report by Football Transfers, Manchester United were keen on having Ivan Perisic in their ranks before the end of the transfer window. The Red Devils did approach the player’s agent for a possible transfer but their initial approach has been knocked back.

Arsenal consider making bid for Guehi

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal are now considering making a bid for Chelsea target Marc Guehi. He told GiveMeSport that the Gunners have held interest for a prolonged period of time in signing the England international. Reports a few weeks ago were linking Guehi with a move back io Stamford Bridge, where his pathway to the first team was originally blocked.

United find left-back alternative

Man United have added another option to their left-back shortlist in the form of Brentford defnder Rico Henry. That is according to Mail Online, who suggest that the Red evils have lodged an enquiry to the Bees. It is also suggested that Henry is potentially in line for an England call-up this week following his impressive form for Brentford. He still as three years left on his contract in West London.

