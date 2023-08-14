Transfer: Man Utd delaying Maguire’s move to Westham; Chelsea set to announce Caicedo signing

Man Utd delaying Maguire’s move to Westham

Manchester United are delaying Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham as negotiations continue over his pay-off. The centre-back is due to receive millions from the Red Devils as he prepares to take a massive salary cut at the London Stadium. And according to The Guardian, that is the element holding up the deal as a £30million fee and personal terms have already been agreed with the Hammers.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Chelsea set to announce Moises Caicedo signing

Moises Caicedo’s blockbuster move from Brighton to Chelsea could be announced as soon as tonight. After a fierce battle with Liverpool over recent days, the Blues have agreed to shatter the British transfer record for the second time in just six months to land the highly-rated Ecuador midfielder, 21, for £100m up front and a further £15m in achievable add-ons, plus a sell-on clause. Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that the switch should become official soon, with Caicedo now having successfully passed a medical and signed a mammoth eight-year contract that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, up to 2032.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Silva set for City stay

Bernardo Silva has been wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona this summer but could be set to extend his Manchester City stay. That is according to Le10Sport, who say that the Portugal ace could extend his City stay by a further two years.

SOURCE: Le10Sport

