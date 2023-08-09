Transfer: Man Utd decide against releasing Greenwood; Arsenal in battle with Spurs for Luiz

Man United decide against releasing Greenwood

Manchester United have reportedly decided against releasing Mason Greenwood this summer. The Sun report that the academy graduate has stepped up his training in hope of returning to football, with the United squad and Erik ten Hag open to his return. A Sun source said: “Mason is working harder than ever on the training pitch. He’s desperate to return to the side as soon as possible and wants to put the last 18 months behind him. “Talks about his future are in the final phase and the ­ players and the manager are behind him. The only thing that remains to be decided is whether he returns to first-team action or goes out on a season-long loan.”

SOURCE: The Sun

Arsenal in battle with Tottenham for Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz was on Arsenal’s radar last summer and it seems that interest is still very much alive. According to Football Insider, both the Gunners and rivals Tottenham are keen on a move for the Brazilian international. For their part, Aston Villa are keen to sell if they can move for Chelsea target Tyler Adams.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Balogun ‘agrees terms’

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has reportedly agreed personal terms with AS Monaco. According to RMC Sport, the initial agreement could see Balogun join the Ligue 1 side should they be able to agree on a fee with Arsenal. Monaco have already seen two bids rejected for the striker, with the Gunners holding out for £50million. Inter Milan are also interested in the USA international.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

RSport (

)