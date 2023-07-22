Transfer: Man Utd close to signing Jack and Tyler Fletcher; Man Utd could make move for Dybala

Man Utd close to sealing double signing of Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher

Man Utd could reportedly strike a deal for two players in a record move for players aged under 16. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils are trying to sign Tyler and Jack Fletcher from rivals Man City. The pair are the twin sons of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who is now the technical director at Old Trafford. Fletcher Snr is reportedly the driving force behind the double deals.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Man United could make move for Dybala

Manchester United could make a move for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala. According to Benjamin Goddard of The Express, Premier League side Manchester United could make a move for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window. The Argentine international swapped Juventus for Rome last summer and has developed into a key player for Jose Mourinho. He was also a part of the Argentina squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. An attacking midfielder who can also play up top if required, Dybala is a dynamic player who is capable of making a difference in the final third. Manchester United could definitely use some inspiration in the attack.

SOURCE: Benjamin Goddard

Villa secure the signature of top target

Moussa Diaby has reportedly signed a five-year deal with Aston Villa. The French forward was heavily pursued by several Saudi Pro League outfits that tabled lucrative offers in hope of luring him to the Middle East, but the winger has now opted to commit his future to Unai Emery’s side. Villa have already added Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres to their ranks this summer as they prepare for their European Conference League tour.

SOURCE: Daily Express

