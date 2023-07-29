Transfer: Man Utd close to agreeing £65m fee for Hojlund; Chelsea reject loan bid for Lukaku

Man Utd close to agreeing Hojlund fee

Manchester United are close to finalising the signing of Rasmus Hojlund with Atalanta for a fee of £60m plus £5m in add-ons. Talks are now advanced between the two clubs and there is optimism the agreement can be completed over the weekend. Hojlund has already agreed personal terms with United and is not tempted by a move to Paris Saint-Germain despite their interest in the Dane. The player is due to feature for Atalanta this afternoon when the Serie A side face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium but if he is absent from the squad, it would suggest his departure is imminent. United have already offered Hojlund a long-term contract and Erik ten Hag is waiting to welcome the 20- year-old to Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Chelsea reject Juventus’ loan bid for Romelu Lukaku, seeks permanent move

Italian outlet Tuttusport reveals that Chelsea has turned down Juventus’ loan proposal for Romelu Lukaku, as the Blues intend to offload the Belgian forward permanently this summer. The 30-year-old has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge and has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italy, with Juventus emerging as the front-runners. So much so, that Tuttosport have reported that Juventus are in negotiations over a loan move, with an obligation to buy, but Chelsea have rejected the offer. The London club are determined to sell Lukaku during this transfer window and are reportedly seeking a fee of approximately £40m to part ways with the player.

SOURCE: Tuttosport

Freddie Potts: Wycombe Wanderers sign West Ham United midfielder on loan

Wycombe Wanderers have signed West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts in a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old has yet to play in the Premier League, but made two Europa Conference League appearances for the Hammers last season. Potts is the ninth signing by the Chairboys since they finished ninth in League One last season.

SOURCE: BBC NEWS

RSport (

)