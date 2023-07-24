Transfer: Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs all want Mbappe; Man Utd agree personal terms with Hojlund

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all want Mbappe

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all apparently shown an interest in Kylian Mbappe in recent days. That is according to the Press Association, who add that Barcelona and Inter Milan have also been keen on a deal, per sources close to PSG. However, it is Al-Hilal that have tried to win the race early with that world-record £259m bid, though who knows if Mbappe would be willing to move to Saudi Arabia at still such an early stage of his already illustrious career. He’s always seemed to have his heart set on Real Madrid, so we’ll see what transpires in the coming days. New reports claim he could earn as much as €700m a year in the Gulf state, which translates to €13m per week. Good grief!

SOURCE: Press Association

Man Utd agree personal terms with Hojlund

Manchester United have settled on personal terms with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund but are yet to submit any formal offers for the player at club level. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that United are expected to open the bidding by the end of this week.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Burnley’s latest Clarke bid rejected

Sunderland have rejected Burnley’s latest offer for Jack Clarke, according to TEAMtalk. The Clarets have reportedly failed with several bids this summer including the latest one, which was said to have been worth over £10m. Clarke is believed to be keen on a move away from the Stadium of Light as he seeks to play at the highest level possible and establish himself in the Premier League.

SOURCE: TEAMtalk

