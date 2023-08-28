Transfer: Man Utd begin talks to sign Alonso; Man Utd prepared to table €25m to sign Amrabat

Manchester United begin talks to sign Marcos Alonso

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a move for Barcelona star Marcos Alonso to provide an emergency option at left back following Luke Shaw’s injury. According to Sky Sports Germany’s Christian Falk, Manchester United have asked Barcelona about the possibility of signing Marcos Alonso, as they hope to bring in a new left-back before next week’s transfer deadline after losing Luke Shaw to injury.

SOURCE: Christian Falk

Man Utd prepared to table €25m to sign Amrabat

According to a report covered by Corriere Fiorentina, apart from the Old Trafford club, the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and now even Napoli are looking to sign the Moroccan international. However, none of the above mentioned clubs have so far taken any concrete steps to lure the 27-year-old defensive midfielder. The Italian media out claim, from England, Man Utd are prepared to put on the table an offer worth 25 million euros (£21.4million) but they could not go higher.

SOURCE: Corriere Fiorentina

Man Utd in swap deal talks

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with German giants Bayern Munich regarding a swap deal involving academy graduate Scott McTominay. That is according to Bild, who state that the Scottish midfielder could be set for a move to the Allianz Arena, with Ryan Gravenberch heading to Old Trafford in part-exchange. The Dutchman played under Erik ten Hag with Ajax.

SOURCE: BILD

