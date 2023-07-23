Transfer: Man Utd agree to sign Jack and Tyler Fletcher; Chelsea willing to pay €130m for Valverde

United agree to sign Fletcher’s twins

Manchester United have poached Darren Fletcher’s twin sons from Manchester City in a deal worth £1.25million. Jack and Tyler Fletcher, 16, are both midfielders like their dad and will make the move across Manchester after United moved to bring the talented pair to the club where their father – now technical director – played. United have countered suggestions the fee is a record for players of their age and fee the figure is an appropriate amount for the duo. The Red Devils have paid higher fees for players of a similar age in the past and their 16-year-old defender Harrison Parker is going the other way for a similar fee.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Chelsea willing to pay €130m for Valverde

Chelsea have entered the race for talented Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde. Valverde has been a long-running target of Manchester United, who tried to bring the Uruguayan midfielder to Old Trafford last summer and this. It is well known that Erik ten Hag is looking to add an additional midfielder to the United ranks, with the likes of Xavi Simons, Sofyan Amrabat, and Moises Caciedo – another Chelsea target – having been considered alongside Valverde. As the Peoples Person have previously reported, United were prepared to spend €80m to acquire Valverde, a figure that has been considered inadequate by Real. Now, according to Fichajes, free-spending Chelsea appear to have entered the race and are willing to offer a staggering €130m.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Fiorentina complete loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur

Fiorentina have officially completed the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. Fiorentina have signed the Brazilian on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy in the summer of 2024, thought to be in the region of €20m (£17m/$22m). Juventus will also pay the majority of Arthur’s wages.

SOURCE: Goal.com

