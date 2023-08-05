Transfer: Man Utd agree £70m deal to sell Maguire and McTominay; Arsenal confident of signing Raya

Man Utd agree £70m double deal

Man Utd have reportedly exchanged medical records with West Ham as the transfers of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are agreed. The duo are said to be completing long-distance medicals out in the USA after Erik ten Haag’s decision to sell them, the Express and journalist Alan Nixon report. United have previously rejected West Ham’s offers for Maguire, but a compromise fee of around £30m is set to be accepted. United have been looking for £40m for McTominay. The Hammers have money in the bank after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for more than £100m.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal confident of signing David Raya

Arsenal are reportedly confident that they can complete the signing of Brentford keeper David Raya as the Spaniard pushes for an exit. Arsenal have already made their first bid for the Spanish goalkeeper worth £20m ($25.44m) plus £3m ($3.82m) in add-ons. However, this bid falls short of Brentford’s valuation of the goalkeeper who has been at the club since 2019. The Bees are reportedly valuing the keeper at almost double what Arsenal have offered. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are very confident of signing their target despite the gap in the two clubs’ estimation of the value of the keeper.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Spurs close in on Dutch defender

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg, according to the Athletic. The proposed deal for the Dutch defender will be worth close to €50 million, including add-ons.

SOURCE: The Athletic

