Transfer: Man Utd abandon Mason Greenwood plans; Chelsea consider bid for Marco Verratti

Manchester United are set to abandon plans to announce their decision on Mason Greenwood’s future until after the Women’s World Cup, according to The Guardian. The Red Devils were originally expected to share the outcome of their internal investigation before Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford on Monday night. Senior figures at United are believed to want the women’s team to form part of the decision-making process. Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem are still at the tournament with England, while Aissatou Tounkara and Estelle Cascarino are gunning for victory with France. The Women’s World Cup final is due to kick off on August 20, meaning Greenwood could be forced into a lainful wait before discovering the fate of his club future.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Marco Verratti after the Italian midfielder shunned a move to Saudi Arabia. According to Footmercato, the Blues are mulling over a move for Verratti after missing out on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to Liverpool. Moreover, the midfielder is no longer inclined towards the Middle East and is looking to stay in Europe. This shift in stance has captured the attention of Chelsea, who are now showing interest in acquiring the experienced player to fortify their midfield.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted he has been preparing for Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham as the 30-year-old nears a move to Bayern Munich. Spurs face Brentford in their Premier League opener on Sunday and are set to be without Kane for the match. Postecoglou said: “We’ve been planning for this, it’s fair to say, for a while. It doesn’t take too much investigative work to realise this was going to happen. “A lot of our business so far has been with this in mind. It doesn’t change my plans dramatically.”

