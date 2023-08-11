Transfer: Man Utd abandon Mason Greenwood plans; Arsenal set to complete David Raya transfer

Greenwood plan abandoned

Manchester United are set to abandon plans to announce their decision on Mason Greenwood’s future until after the Women’s World Cup, according to The Guardian. The Red Devils were originally expected to share the outcome of their internal investigation before Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford on Monday night. Senior figures at United are believed to want the women’s team to form part of the decision-making process. Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem are still at the tournament with England, while Aissatou Tounkara and Estelle Cascarino are gunning for victory with France. The Women’s World Cup final is due to kick off on August 20, meaning Greenwood could be forced into a lainful wait before discovering the fate of his club future.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Arsenal set to complete David Raya transfer today

Arsenal should wrap up their latest deal of a hugely impressive transfer summer today. With the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz already signed up, the Gunners are also poised to complete their swoop for David Raya. Arsenal will pay an initial £3m to take Raya on loan for the whole 2023/24 season and then have the option to complete a permanent deal next summer for a further fee of £27m – much less than the £40m up front initially demanded by Brentford.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

D’Mani Mellor: Sutton United sign Wycombe Wanderers striker on loan

League Two club Sutton United have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D’Mani Mellor on loan until January. The 22-year-old has scored one goal in 13 outings for the Chairboys since joining from Manchester United in July last year. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Rochdale, making 19 appearances as Dale were relegated to the National League.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)